Srinagar: A CRPF man was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp at Dooniwara in the district’s Chadoora area around 6.30 pm, they said.

The officials said the soldier suffered minor injuries in the incident.

