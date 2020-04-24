Class 12 student dies in highway road accident

Pampore: A class 12 student was killed in a road mishap on Friday after his motorcycle collided with a car on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Galander Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Suhail Abdullah Sheikh, a resident of Lalpora, Chatlam collided with a Maruti Suzuki i10 car bearing registration number DL10CA/4145 near Chandhara crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway leaving him grievously injured, SHO Pampore , Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir.

The deceased was riding on the motorcycle bearing number DL10SE/3449.

Sheikh was immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital Pampore by the police and was later referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar, where he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to his injuries, the SHO said.

He said the body was handed over to the family for last rites after legal formalities.

A case under FIR Number 30/2020 under section 279, 337, 304-A IPC has been registered at Pampore Police Station and investigation has been taken up.