145 test negative for COVID-19 at CD Hospital

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Health officials on Friday said that no fresh Covid-19 cases has been detected positive at CD Hospital Srinagar.
Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that 145 samples tested at CD Hospital today were found negative of Coronavirus.
“These samples were received from four districts including Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag and all of them were found negative,” he said.

145 test negative for COVID-19 at CD Hospital added by on
View all posts by Manzoor ul-Hassan →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.