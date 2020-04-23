Nine minors among 27 test positive for Coronavirus in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded another major spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after twenty-seven persons tested positive for the new virus in the valley, taking the total number of cases to 407 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, all the new Coronavirus patients are from Kashmir as no fresh Covid-19 case has been reported in Jammu division on Wednesday.

“27 new cases reported today. All from Kashmir Division. Total now 407. Jammu-56 and Kashmir-351,” Rohit Kansal, the government spokesperson tweeted.

This is the second-highest number of cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir in a single day. The region has reported five deaths so far, four from Kashmir and one from Jammu.

As per officials, 25 among the new cases were tested positive for Covid-19 at the virology lab of the premier institute while two cases were detected at the Chest Diseases Hospital.

They said 14 of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Shopian district and the remaining cases have come from Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that only 25 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 489 samples analysed on Wednesday.

“Fourteen of the new cases detected at SKIMS belong to the Herpora village of Shopian, six from Gund Qaiser Bandipora, four from Muqam Shahwali Kupwara and one from Wagup Baramulla,” he said.

Dr Jan said nine of the new patients detected at SKIMS Soura were minors including two girls, age 4 years and 6 years, from Gund Qaiser Baramulla.

The MS said all the new Covid-19 patients detected today have contact history with Covid-19 positive patients.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said two samples were detected positive for the virus among nearly 121 samples analysed at CD Hospital. “Two samples were found positive for the virus. The patients belong to Anantnag and Bandipora districts,” he said.