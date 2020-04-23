KPC condemns FIR against Gowhar Geelani, seeks withdrawal

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it “yet again notes with grave concern the series of FIRs that have been filed against journalists in the Valley.”

“In the latest instance, one case has been registered against journalist and author Gowhar Geelani. His is the third such FIR in a row in last few days,” the KPC said.

Condemning and seeking withdrawal of the FIRs against Peerzada Ashiq, Masrat Zahra, and Gowhar Geelani, the KPC said, “As already conveyed, the club on behalf of the fraternity will write a representation to the Press Club of India (PCI) detailing these issues and other grievances related to difficulties faced by media in their functioning during this pandemic. In this regard a memorandum will also be written to the highest authorities including the LG of the UT of J&K.”

The KPC expressed hope that “the media fraternity which is working amid huge challenges should get a conducive atmosphere to deliver their day to day duties.”