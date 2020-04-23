J&K government extends Rs 1 crore assistance to lawyers

Jammu: The J&K government has become the first in the country to extend financial relief to financially distressed, young Advocates whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to ongoing coronavirus lockdown imposed since March 24, and later extended till May 3.

Providing the minimum financial assistance to young Advocates and Advocates in distress, the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu handed over a cheque of Rs One crore to Jawad Ahmad, Registrar General, J&K High Court, in the presence of Abhinav Sharma, President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, an official handout said.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor was also present on the occasion.

This step of the government is in continuation of the relief measures announced for various sections of the society including registered Building Construction Workers, MGNREGA Job Card holders, and beneficiaries of various Pensionary Schemes etc, it added.