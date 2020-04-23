8 more persons discharged after completing quarantine in Srinagar, 1930 discharged so far

SRINAGAR: Eight more persons who were shifted into administrative quarantine in Srinagar two weeks ago were discharged Thursday after successfully completing their quarantine period.

An official statement issued in this regard said that concerned supervising officers oversaw their discharge and transportation to their respective homes.

The group was under medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and was discharged after clearance from doctors and health authorities.

A total of 1930 persons have been discharged from administrative quarantine so far after successfully completing their required quarantine in Srinagar.