Srinagar: Seven more COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kashmir taking the J&K tally to 434 now.

The new cases have taken the total number of cases in Kashmir to 377, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted this evening.

In Jammu division, 57 cases have been detected so far.

Earlier in the day, 20 cases- 19 in Kashmir and one in Jammu- were reported in J&K.

