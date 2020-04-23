4 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian: Four militants were killed in a gunfight at Melhura village in Shopian on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that four militants were killed.

According to locals from Melhura village they heard gunshots late last night.

“We were taking dinners when heavy firing started outside and it was very close, we kept the food there and laid on ground,” a local resident said.

Early morning at 7, police first confirmed killing of two militants. Later around 1o am, it confirmed killing two more militants.

A joint team of forces including 55 RR of army, CRPF and police launched operation on inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told GNS, “We have taken DNA samples of all four unidentified killed militants. We are conducting burial in presence of the magistrate,” he said.

“So far, the family of one of the slain militants came. If they identify, then 2-3 family members will be permitted to participate in burial,” he aded. According to him, “those who claim later on, their DNA samples will be taken for further course of action”.

A case under FIR number 28/2020 under section 307, 7/27 IA Act and 16, 19, 23, 38 ULF Activities Act has been registered in connection with the encounter in police station Zainpora.