3 medical shops sealed in Shopian

Shopian: Three medical shops were sealed by authorities on Thursday after they found them violating the norms under drugs and cosmetics Act 1940.

Fida Muhammad, Tehsildar sub division Zanipora said that inspection was held at several places like Khowjpora, Rehan and Zanipora.

He said that three medical shop owners were found violating the norms and were sealed by district drug control officer who was accompanying him.

He said that anybody who will be found violating the norms will face the music and urges people to abide by the lockdown. He advised people to follow advisory for their own good.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print