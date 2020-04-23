10 shops sealed, 12 vehicles and two-wheelers seized for violating lockdown orders in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Ten shops were sealed and over a dozen vehicles and two-wheelers seized Thursday in different areas of Srinagar for violating lockdown orders amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement said that the action was taken by police and Tehsildars of the respective jurisdictions after instructions from Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

These shops were sealed in jurisdictions of 4 Tehsils — including 4 shops in Eidgah, 3 shops in North, 2 shops in Shalteng and 1 shop in Chanpora. In Koker Bazar area of South tehsil two shopkeepers were arrested for violations and others given strict warnings against future violations.

Besides, seven cars and five two-wheelers as well as a tipper truck with construction material were seized for moving without permission.

Authorities have put in place complete restrictions on public movement of people till May 3 in the district. Concerned authorities have been instructed for strict enforcement of restrictions and strict action against violators.