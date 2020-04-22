Submit plan to prevent vector-borne diseases: HC to municipal corporations

Srinagar: In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the J&K High Court has called for a comprehensive action plan from Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu municipal corporations to combat vector-borne diseases.

The court also observed that the daily temperatures are rising and there may be insufficiency of water supply in the districts of J&K. The court said that the summer months will be followed by monsoon when there will be increased proliferation of mosquitoes.

“Resultantly, vector-borne diseases as malaria, dengue and chickengunia are experienced in towns all over India. The experience in J&K is no different,” the court observed.

The court said, “it is essential that the Municipal Corporations draw up an action plan to combat vector-borne diseases also in anticipation of the problems which could arise in the near future.”

The court remarked that it is common knowledge that garbage and insanitary conditions encourage growth of mosquitoes and the authorities must address the garbage disposal issues as well.

“Issue notice to the Commissioners, Jammu Municipal Corporation as well as Srinagar Municipal Corporation, to examine the problems, draw up a comprehensive action plan on the above and file a status report before this court within 10 days from today,” the court directed.

The court also issued notice to Jammu Municipal Corporation after an e-mail from advocate Nitin Bakshi sought direction from court regarding spraying in certain areas of Jammu.