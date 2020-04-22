SOPs notified for pregnant ladies in red zones

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Administration Kashmir has come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for pregnant ladies in the COVID-19 Red Zone areas across the Valley.

As per the laid down procedures, the pregnant ladies in Red Zones will be enlisted and their check-up will be managed at recently established health centres in Red and Buffer zones while the proper birth plan will be executed by ANM and ASHA’s under the supervision of concerned Block Medical Officers as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), GOI guidelines.

The pregnant ladies have been strictly advised to attend anti-natal checkups at the recently established health centers by ASHA’s and their cadres both in red and buffer zones.

According to such SOPs, all the asymptomatic pregnant ladies will be tested one week before expected date of delivery (EDD) using Rapid Antibody Tests. If a pregnant lady is found having symptoms of Influenza like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), will be tested using RT-PCR.

Depending upon the test results, such pregnant ladies will be taken to designated Covid-Hospital or Non-Covid hospital where, their deliveries will be conducted.

Besides, the 24×7 ambulance services will be available for pregnant ladies at phone numbers 102 or 108.

The divisional administration has also directed the concerned to release all the assured MCH care incentives due to ASHA’s including additional one thousand rupees per month in lieu of working for COVID-19 activities without fail.