Shopian encounter: Two more militants killed, toll 4

Shopian: Two more militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between Government forces and militants in Melhoora village of Zainapora Sub division of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday evening taking the toll of total militants killed to four.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that four militants have been killed in an exchange of fire, whose identification is being ascertained while as search operation is still underway in the area.

Earlier on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the area by joint team of forces including 55 RR and Zainapora Police.

During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon forces, which was retaliated, trigerring an encounter, he said—(KNO)

Further details awaited