Senior journalist Gowhar Geelani booked by police

Srinagar: Senior journalist and political commentator Gowhar Geelani was booked by police on Tuesday for “unlawful activities” through his social posts and writings on social media.

“Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received information through reliable sources that an individual namely “Gowher Geelani” is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platform which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India,” said a police handout issued on Tuesday evening.

According to it, the “unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquillity and the security of state”.

Police said that several complaints have also been received against the said individual for threatening and intimidation.

“A Case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation initiated,” it added.

“He has just come to know about FIR through the press release. He was not contacted before,” said Gowhar.