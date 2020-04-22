Photojournalist questioned at Cyber police station

Srinagar: The female photojournalist who was booked for her objectionable Facebook posts under Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (ULPA) was on Tuesday questioned at Cyber police wing and later allowed to go home

“Since there is an FIR, questioning is part of the legal proceedings. She was questioned by the Investigating Officer (IO) concerned. She hasn’t been detained,” Superintendent of Police Cyber Police Wing Kashmir Tahir Ashraf told KNO.

Booking the female journalist under ULPA had evoked a sharp criticism from journalist fraternity of Kashmir including Kashmir Press Club. The press fraternity of Kashmir has demanded dropping of charges against the journalist.