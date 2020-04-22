Kashmir Press Club demands withdrawal of case against journalist Gowhar Geelani

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club has condemned the police FIR against journalist and author Gowhar Geelani.

Geelani is the third journalist against whom the police have registered cases in the last three days.

In a statement issued here, the KPC expressed solidarity with all the members of the fraternity including Geelani.

The press Club demanded withdrawal of the FIRs against the trio.

As already conveyed, the club on behalf of the fraternity has decided to write a representation to the Press Club of India (PCI) detailing these issues and other grievances related to difficulties faced by media in their functioning during this pandemic.

In this regard a memorandum will also be written to the highest authorities including the LG of the UT of J&K.