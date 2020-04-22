J&K teachers to evaluate answer papers of class 10, 12 exams at home

Srinagar: The J&K board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided to home evaluate answer scripts of class 10 and 12 examinations of summer zone in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

An order issued Wednesday in this regard by Secretary JKBOSE, Riyaz Ahmad said the School Education Department had already given its approval to the proposal.

The board had started the table evaluation or in-house evaluation of class 10 and 12 examinations from February 29 and March 1 respectively which proceeded till March 21 before being disrupted due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Now, the remaining answer scripts will be evaluated by the evaluators from homes instead of the Board campus as one time exception and Joint Secretary Secrecy at JKBOSE has been asked to work out modalities to ensure safety, security and confidentiality in this regard.

The Head Examiners and Checking Assistants have been asked to work from the board campus as per norms.

The board said that examiners in class 10 will be awarded marks in practicals corresponding to the marks obtained by them in theory.

It further said that the nin examination of some of the papers if class 12 examination of Summer zone Jammu will be decided upon after the completion of evaluation of the conducted papers.

