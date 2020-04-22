J-K’s Pulwama, Kishtwar become coronavirus-free

Srinagar: Pulwama and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir have become coronavirus-free as all four patients in the two districts have recovered from the infection, according to a bulletin issued by the Union Territory’s administration on Wednesday.

While Pulwama had reported three cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, Kishtwar had one.

All three coronavirus patients in Pulwama district of south Kashmir have now recovered from the infection, the daily bulletin of the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

Similarly, the lone coronavirus patient in Kishtwar district of Jammu division has also recovered, it said.

With this, there are six coronavirus-free districts in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Ladakh, Kargil became coronavirus-free as all three patients in the district have recovered.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said in a tweet, “Kargil becomes Covid-19 free District. Thanks all warriors!”

The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 407 on Wednesday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

While 92 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, five have died due to the deadly disease. The number of active cases in the Union territory stands at 310.

Bandipora has the highest number of active cases in the union territory at 78, followed by 51 in Srinagar.

Baramulla (41), Shopian (40), Jammu (21) and Udhampur (11) are other districts with COVID-19 cases in double digits.