Hirpora hotspot in Shopian district

Shopian: Twenty-two Covid-19 cases have so far been reported from Hirpora village in district Shopian. One of the initially reported cases was found negative when tested for the second time.

An official said that Shopian district has total 32 cases reported so far among whom 22 belong to Hirpora village alone. Among the rest of cases 4 were reported from Bemnipora village.

One of the positive Covid-19 patients from Hirpora told Kashmir Reader that the day 17 people of the village arrived from Maharashtra, they went to hospital for screening but were told to go home. “We did so but the next day we were brought back to the hospital and later four of us, including me, were found positive,” he said.

The village after the spike in cases was declared a Red Zone.

Eight cases from Hirpora were reported on Tuesday and two from Bemnipora village. According to Deputy Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Muhammad Yasin, all the new cases are primary contacts of the already positive cases.

Two patients from the district have recovered and they have been discharged from hospital and put under home quarantine.