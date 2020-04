CRPF man deployed in J&K tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, admitted

New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, part of a battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, has tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The soldier, working as a nursing assistant, has been admitted to an isolation ward in a Delhi hospital, he said.

The official said the constable was asked to undertake a coronavirus test in Delhi at the end of his leave period on April 7 before joining his unit, as per the standard operating procedure.

He was already in 14-day quarantine and his result was reported positive on Tuesday, the official added.

The soldier’s parent unit is deployed in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Early this month, a doctor of the paramilitary was found positive for COVID-19.

The about 3.25-lakh personnel strong CRPF is the country’s largest paramilitary or the Central Armed Police Force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country for conduct of anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations apart from rendering regular law and order duties. PTI

