30 discharged after completing quarantine period

Hajin: At least 30 people were discharged after completing 14-day quarantine period in north Kashmir’s Hajin on Wednesday.

Nodal officer Sumbal Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari told Kashmir Reader that 30 persons who were put under quarantine after they came in contact with positive persons were discharged from indoor stadium Shadipora after completing their quarantine period on Wednesday.

The persons were allowed to head home after they tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

“They have been allowed to go home with the advice that they must remain in home quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, district administration has appealed the public to cooperate with the authorities and stay at their homes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print