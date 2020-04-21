Three minors among 18 new Covid-19 cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Eighteen more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kashmir on Monday, among them three minors, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 368 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the government’s daily media bulletin, all the Covid-19 patients detected positive on Monday belong to Kashmir while Jammu division recorded no fresh case.

Officials said that among the new positive patients, ten are from Bandipora, five from Anantnag, two from Kupwara and one from Baramulla district.

J&K has reported five deaths so far, four in Kashmir and one in Jammu, while 71 persons have recovered from the infection.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan, said that 13 new patients tested positive in the virology lab of the institute out of 500 swab samples analysed during the last 24 hours.

Most of the samples were received from peripheral health institutions including ten from Gund Jahangeer and Gund Qaiser villages in Bandipora, he said.

“None among the new Covid-19 patients has any travel history. They have contracted the infection from already positive patients locally,” Dr Jan said.

He said the new patients include three minors, a 6-year-old boy from Uri in Baramulla, a 10-year-old girl from Gund Jahangeer in Bandipora, and a 16-year-old boy from Muqam Shahwali in Kupwara.

Dr Naveed Shah, who is heading the Chest Medicine Department at Chest Diseases Hospital, said that 236 samples were analysed at the virology lab of the hospital since 7pm Sunday.

“Only five of the samples were found positive for the new virus. All of the positive samples had come from Trauma Hospital Bijbehara,” he said.

As per official figures, 71 persons have been declared clear of Covid-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir, including 15 recoveries.

“Fifteen more patients have recovered and discharged today, 7 from GMC Baramulla, 6 from SKIMS Soura, and 2 from Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar,” read the official media bulletin.

It said the total number of active positive cases of Covid-19 are 292 including 251 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu.