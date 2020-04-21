Seven Covid-19 patients turn negative in Baramulla, discharged

Baramulla: Seven people who were hospitalised by the authorities after they tested positive for Coronavirus, on Monday were discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla after they made complete recovery. This included the first person who was admitted in the hospital having acquired the infection. Official sources in the GMC Baramulla said that seven people belongs to different areas of Baramulla including from Handwara, Tangdar, Bandipora and Baramulla who were admitted in the hospital last month after testing positive for covid-19, were discharged from the hospital after they recovered and their tests came negative for virus.

“From past few days we conduct several tests and all the fresh tests are negative so that we discharged them from the hospital, however we advised them to stay inside their homes for next 14 days” an official said.H e said among the seven three are men and four are female and all are now fit and fine, however we give them strict instructions to go for home quarantine for next 14 days. They said the first patient who was tested positive for covid-19 was also discharged from the hospital after his recovery.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Gulam Nabi Itoo accompanied with medical superintendent of hospital Dr Syeed Masood and other officers were present on the occasion. While talking to media DC Baramulla said that we are so much happy after we discharged seven patients who successfully recovered and now are going to their home. He said the people are cooperating with administration and doctors at GMC are doing their work honestly and it is a sign of relief for all us. DC said. The health officials also provide them masks, sanitisers, hand gloves and other medicine