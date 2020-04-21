SDM Karnah escapes unhurt after avalanche hits vehicle

Kupwara: A senior official of Kupwara (SDM Karnah) escaped unhurt on Tuesday when he along with his official vehicle came under an avalanche at Sadna Top on Karnah Kupwara road.

Official sources said that SDM Karnah Bilal Ahmad was on way to Kupwara from Karnah when his vehicle was hit by an avalanche at Sadnatop.

They said three people SDM Karnah, his PSO and driver were buried under snow in the vehicle. However, army soldiers posted at Sadna Top raised an alarm and reached the spot and started a rescue.

Army put men and machinery and evacuated all the three people. In this incident, PSO and driver of the officer received minor injuries. However SDM escaped unhurt.

While talking to Kashmir Reader SDM Karnah Bilal Ahmad confirmed that an avalanche hit his vehicle at Sadna Top and said his PSO and driver received minor injuries but both are stable now.