One more COVID-19 patient recovers in Budgam

Srinagar: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, administration and residents in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have something to cheer about as one more patient in the district has recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases in the district has further reduced to 4, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Hussian Ganai tweeted on Tuesday.

A total of 13 cases have been detected in the district so far.

Ganai said the district administration was leaving no stone unturned in delivery of essentials among the residents.

