Apply fungicides after expert advise, horticulture department

Shopian: After an early and major scab infection was witnessed in fruit trees amid flowering seson, experts had advised growers to apply fungicides only after taking advice from experts instead of fungicides sellers.

The horticulture department has also taken stock of the situation and has directed the district horticulture officers and Chief horticulture officers to provide all the assistance to the fruit growers in valley.

A statement issued by directorate of horticulture Kashmir reads that it has come to notice of authorities that fruit growers are spraying fungicides according to the recommendations of pesticides dealers instead of SKAUST issued spray schedule or expert advices. “Such things could lead to damage in trees and people must consult the experts besides spray schedule recommended by SKAUST,” the department said .

Pertinently, major scab infection has been witnessed on the leaves of fruit trees particularly apple in almost all the districts in Kashmir. The scab infection at this stage was seen after many years and experts believe that rainy weather is among the major reasons for this breakout.

Director horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said that the stakeholders and private enterprises must maintain social distance while farming and selling of fertilizers and pesticides. “The dealers besides maintaining SOPs to contain Covid19 should also spray disinfectants in shops/ establishments,” he said.

