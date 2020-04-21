Advisor Bhatnagar takes stock of medical supplies, health measures in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, convened a meeting here on Monday to review the overall health scenario of Kashmir division in order to contain the spread of pandemic COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr. Samir Mattoo, Deputy Director, Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo and other officials of the department.

The Advisor took a detailed review of the activities launched by the health department in Kashmir valley regarding prevention and control of corona virus besides taking stock of all the medical supplies and equipment available.

Speaking during the meeting, the Advisor said that all precautions need to be followed to prevent spread of the infection besides the frontline workers should be provided with PPE kits as well as other equipment as they are more prone to infections.

The Advisor also said that testing capacity should be increased besides the rapid testing should be held aggressively so that the virus can be contained at the earliest.

Director Health Services informed the meeting all the COVID-19 nominated hospitals of Kashmir are functioning normally besides the Sub-District Hospitals, Public Health Centers and other peripheral dispensaries are functioning smoothly on daily basis.

The meeting was also informed that the field sampling has been increased in the valley and on Sunday around 747 samples was sent to different laboratories for testing.

Director Health Services also informed the meeting that additional staff has been trained for conducting rapid tests besides 375 laboratory technicians of various hospitals have been trained for COVID-19 testing.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officials that while the normal patient care should be pursued with all seriousness all possible help should be provided to the patients of the pandemic.

The Advisor also directed the officials to ensure that adequate quantity of PPE kits, medical supplies and other equipment should be made available in all the hospitals to deal with the situation.

Advisor Bhatnagar also appreciated the efforts of health department while dealing with the emergency situation arising due to COVID-19.