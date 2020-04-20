Two JeM associates arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have averted a militant attack on the forces by arresting two militant “associates” affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police statement said the duo was arrested by Shopian police along with forces from the 55RR and CRPF 178 Batallion near Petrol Pump Wachi where the forces had established a naka after receiving inputs about movement of the two militant associates.

While the duo tried to flee from the spot, but personnel from the 55RR and CRPF 178 Batallion overpowered them and took them into custody, the statement added.

Police said it recovered a pistol and two grenades from the duo’s possesion adding that the militant associates were planning to attack a naka party of the forces deployed for implementation of the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown in the area.

It further said that the duo had confessed to have been affiliated to the JeM outfit, which provided arms and ammunition to them recently.

An FIR has been lodged at Police Station Zainpora in this regard under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up, police said.

