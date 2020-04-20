Slain policeman laid to rest in Anantnag

Anantnag: The police Head Constable, shot dead late Sunday evening by militants was buried on Monday morning here in Hillar area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The policeman, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Muhammad Akram Dar, a resident of Hiller, Dooru in Anantnag district was shot at by gunmen at his home Sunday night.

A senior police official from Anantnag told Kashmir Reader that militants fired at him multiple times at around 9:30 PM, Sunday night, right outside his house.

“He was shifted to a local hospital and then efforts were made to take him to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag. He, however, succumbed on the way to the hospital,” he said.

He said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up into the matter.

Dar’s body was handed over to the family late Sunday night and he was buried this morning after a funeral, wherein not many people could participate due to the ongoing lockdown.

He was 44 and was presently posted at police station Larnoo in Kokernag area of Anantnag district. He is survived by his wife, mother and three children, including a daughter.

There has been an uptick in such killings here in south Kashmir since late March. Five civilians, a former army man and a policeman have been killed in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir since March 21.

Also, a CRPF man was shot at and killed in Bijbehara town when militants attacked a patrol party.