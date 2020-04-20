Restrictions to remain enforced till May 3: DM Srinagar

SRINAGAR: District Magistrate Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Sunday reiterated that complete restrictions as existing currently will continue to remain enforced across Srinagar till May 3.

He said the extension in existing restrictions and reasons thereof are noted in the order issued on April 16 — adding that the said order is in line with the revised lockdown guidelines in the MHA Government of India order issued on April 15 which excludes areas notified as COVID-19 containment zones from exemptions that it allows after April 20.

In the said order issued under Section 144 of CrPC the DM has instructed that in view of the situation in the district with various areas notified as COVID-19 containment or red zones which add up to large part of the district it is imperative that all ongoing restrictions remain enforced all through this extended period.

The order states that extension in all existing restrictions is also as per instructions of the J&K State Executive Committee which has issued a detailed SOP to follow in the COVID-19 containment zones.

The DM said that movement will be allowed on production of passes his office has issued to essential services departments and officials.

He said while healthcare officers and frontline workers associated with COVID-19 containment efforts in the district have been provided passes their movement as and when required will be allowed on production of valid IDs along with duty slips issued to them by their concerned HODs.

