Man kills two-and-a half-year-old daughter in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A two-and-a half-year-old girl was killed by her father and he dumped her body in a jungle in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Wajid was arrested and a murder case was registered against him at the Kakroli Police Station, they said.

The girl’s body was found at Khaikhedi village in the district on Sunday night, police said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

Wajid killed one of his daughters. The matter is being investigated, they said.