Lal Path lab Srinagar designated for COVID-19 testing

Srinagar: The Srinagar branch of Lal Path Labs on Monday started COVID-19 testing becoming the first authorised lab in the city for the task.

The lab has been authorised by the Divisional administration in Kashmir and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to test residents volunteering for undergo the tests.

A communique sent by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to all deputy commissioners in the valley said that the private lab has been authorised to test individuals for COVID-19.

It also explained the protocol for Real Time PCR (RT-PCR) and Rapid Tests for different categories of individuals to undergo the COVID-19 tests.

The Government of India has fixed cost of test at Rs 4500 for private laboratories.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print