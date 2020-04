Srinagar: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kashmir on Monday taking the J&K tally of cases to 368.

The new cases have taken the number of cases in valley to 313 while Jammu has reported 55 cases so far, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal Tweeted

On Sunday, 13 cases comprising 12 in Kashmir and one in Jammu were reported in J&K.

While nine cases were reported during the day, four cases in Kashmir were reported late last night.