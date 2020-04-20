J&K schools to remain closed till May 3

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday officially extended the closure of schools till May 3.

The institutions were first closed by the government till March 31 and have remained so in view of the all India lockdown announced later from March 24 till April 14.

Government of India has further extended the lockdown till May 3.

Secretary School Education, Asgar Hassan Samoon announced the closure of schools till May 3 and asked students to read texts and attend TV classes started by the government in view if the lockdown.

He asked teachers to ensure home delivery of dry Mid day meals (MDM) ration to the students and register the left out parents of such students for Direct Benefit Transfer of cooking charges into their bank accounts.

