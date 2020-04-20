Female photojournalist booked for Facebook posts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have reportedly booked a female freelance photojournalist under unlawful activities (Prevention) Act for uploading anti-national posts with criminal intention to induce the young and to disturb public order.

“Yes, she has been booked for her Facebook posts that glorify militants. Her posts post threat to law and order and spread misinformation,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Cell Kashmir, Tahir Ashraf told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

Police sources said that a case under FIR number 10/2020 under section 13 UA(P) act and 505-IPC stands registered with the Cyber Cell of police, Kashmir. Under IPC 505, a person can be booked for two years of rigorous imprisonment—(KNO)