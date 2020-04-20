9 tested positive, J&K’s Covid-19 tally reaches 350

Srinagar: Nine more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 350.

According to officials, eight persons were tested positive for the new coronavirus in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

“9 new cases- 8 from Kashmir Division, 1 from Jammu Total cases now 350. Jammu Division-55 and Kashmir Division-295,” Rohit Kansal, the government spokesperson said in a tweet.

“Some respite but no reason for complacency..#Letsfightittogether#Weshallovercome,” he added.

Kashmir now has 295 Covid-19 positive cases while as Jammu has 55.

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said CD Hospital has tested 210 samples during 24 hours of which only 2 tested positive while 208 were found negative.

“One of them belongs to Srinagar while other lives in Kulgam,” he said.

Officials said five persons were detected positive for Covid-19 in SKIMS Soura while only one detected having the infection at GMC Jammu.

As per official data, the government has put nearly 60,419 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases under surveillance which include 6071 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 285 in Hospital Isolation, 252 in hospital Quarantine and 25692 under home surveillance. Besides, 28114 persons have completed their surveillance period.

