Kashmir records 13 fresh Covid cases, 5 from same family

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 341 including five deaths.

According to officials, no new Coronavirus case has been reported from Jammu on Saturday.

They said the fresh cases include five members from the same family in south Kashmir’s Shopian district who had tested positive at Chest Diseases Hospital late last night.

“No new cases from Jammu Division, 13 from Kashmir; Total positive cases now 341 (54 Jammu and 287 Kashmir),” government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

“Of 13 new cases, seven tested positive for novel Coronavirus at Chest Disease hospital and six at SKIMS Soura,” said a senior doctor.

Dr M Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals told Kashmir Reader that seven of the fresh cases have tested positive in VRDL lab of the college presently running at CD Hospital, which is one of the exclusive Covid-19 hospitals in the valley.

“Of 324 samples tested today, seven were found positive and 317 negative,” he said.

“Around 96 samples are under process for testing while as 137 fresh samples were collected for testing today,” Dr Khan said.

“Five of the new Covid-19 patients admitted at District Hospital Shopian belong to the same family. They have contracted the infection from a relative early this month,” he said.

Other two samples of Covid-19 suspects had come from GMC Anantnag, he added.

According to SKIMS officials, five of the positive cases are from Bandipora and one from Budgam.

“We have tested 324 samples in our virology lab today and six of them were detected positive for novel Coronavirus. Most of them are from north Kashmir districts,” said Dr G H Yatoo, the nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS Soura.