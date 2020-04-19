BOPEE extends online form submission date for various courses till May 10

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has extended the last date for online form submission for this year’s engineering, polytechnic and paramedical courses till May 10 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The last date had been fixed as April 20 earlier, but a notification issued by Controller of Examinations at BOPEE said that the extension had been made in view of the hardships faced by the aspirants in J&K and Ladakh in submitting the online forms due to the prevailing lockdown.

The board had invited the online application forms for admission to BE /B Tech, 3-year Polytechnic Diploma and 10th based Paramedical courses in March.

