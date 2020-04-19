5 Covid-19 patients discharged from JLNM hospital after recovery

Srinagar: Five more Covid-19 patients have recovered at JLNM Hospital Rainawari Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

They said all the five patients have been discharged on Sunday after their two repeat samples 24 hrs apart tested Negative.

“Five patients have been discharged after 18-20 days and have been advised Strict Fourteen days Home quarantine,” said Dr Bilquis Shah, Nodal Officer at the Hospital.

