3 CRPF soldiers killed, 2 injured in militant attack in Sopore

Baramulla: Three CRPF soldiers were killed and two others injured when militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Sopore area of north Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said around 5:50 pm, militants fired upon joint naka party of police and CRPF at Noorbagh area of Sopore near Ahad Baba crossing.

According to it, five CRPF soldiers of 179 battalion were injured in the attack.

The injured troopers were removed to nearby hospital where two soldiers were declared bought dead while another one succumbed later. The rest of injured were shifted to army hospital in Srinagar.

“3 injured CRPF personnel succumbed to their injuries,” police said.

The slain were identified Rajeev Sharma, CB Bhakare, and Parmar Satyapal Singh.

Soon after the attack large number of government forces sealed the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers. Panic gripped the area due to firing.

Police has registered a case and investigations are going on.