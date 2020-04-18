Two militants killed in Shopian

Shopian: Two militants were killed in an encounter with government forces at Dairoo village of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Locals from Dairoo village in Keegan belt of the district told Kashmir Reader that gunshots were heard around 6 am.

Earlier according to police sources a cordon and search operation was launched by joint team of government forces comprising 44 Rashtriya Rifles of Army, special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF in the area after inputs about the presence of militants.

Police said that both the militants were unidentified and bodies have been sent to police control room PCR Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.

However, two families, one from Bongam area of Shopian town and another from Ganowpora village of district claimed the bodies to be of their sons who both were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

Locals from Dairoo said that one residential house sustained damages during the firefight.

The Friday’s encounter was first in the district after the breakout of Coronavirus pandemic in Kashmir.

The internet was snapped for almost 11 hours after the encounter and was restored in around 5pm.

Senior superintendent of police Shopian, Amrit Pal Singh said that both the bodies are unidentified. “We have sent the bodies for burial,” he said.

When asked two local families claim that the slain were their sons, he said, “We have no such information”.