Two CRPF soldiers killed in militant attack in Sopore

Srinagar: Two CRPF troopers were killed and another suffered injuries in a militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports reaching GNS said that suspected militants opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing. “In the incident, three paramilitary troopers sustained injuries,” they said.

The injured were evacuated to nearby SDH hospital were two CRPF men were declared brought dead on arrival.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbagh Singh confirmed that two CRPF soldiers were killed and a driver injured in the militant attack.

He said that militants attacked a CRPF vehicle on duty at Sopore town.

Soon after the incident, government forces launched searches in the area to nab the assailants.

