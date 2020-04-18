Top hotelier Mushtaq Chaya booked for leaving red zone in Jammu to reach Srinagar

Srinagar: One of the top hoteliers of Kashmir, Mushtaq Chaya, was booked for violating the nationwide lockdown after he left his residence in Jammu’s posh Bhatindi area, marked a “red zone” by the government, to reach Srinagar on Friday, according to a police communique.

“A case (number 109/20) has been registered under Section 188 IPC and Section 3 of Epidemics Diseases Act against him,” the police statement said. The case has been filed at Trikuta Nagar Police Station in Jammu.

According to the document, Chaya left Jammu along with a few other persons from red zone Bathindi.

Soon after, police swung into action and informed their counterparts and the district administration in Srinagar.

“The subject has reportedly reached his residence and as such it is requested that a medical team may be deputed there for immediate medical screening and required quarantine,” it added.

