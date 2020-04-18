Three CRPF soldiers killed in militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore

Srinagar: Three CRPF troopers were killed and two others suffered injuries in a militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports reaching GNS said that suspected militants opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing. “In the incident, five paramilitary troopers sustained injuries,” they said.

The injured were evacuated to nearby SDH hospital were two CRPF men were declared brought dead on arrival and another succumbed later.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbagh Singh said that three CRPF soldiers were killed and two others including the driver injured in the militant attack.

The DGP said that militants attacked a CRPF vehicle on duty at Sopore town.

Soon after the incident, government forces launched searches in the area to nab the assailants.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print