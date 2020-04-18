Militants killed in Shopian buried in Baramulla 

Baramulla: Two unidentified militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Shopian on Friday, were buried in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Friday night.
Locals sources said that police and some locals dug two graves in a  graveyard at Gantamulla Baramulla along the Srinagar-Baramulla  highway after receiving information from police.
The bodies were  shifted to graveyard on late Friday and buried in the graveyard which was set up for non-local militants. They said that few people held the funeral prayers. Earlier two families of Shopian claimed that slain militants are their sons and demanded the bodies. However police said that both are unidentified.

