LG e-launches Srinagar COVID-19 call centre

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, on Friday e-launched Srinagar COVID-19 Call Centre (Emergency Response and Management Centre) and Web & Mobile Applications for Real-Time Integrated COVID-19 Management System.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department & Information Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar (through Video Conferencing) were present on the occasion.

The call centre and the real-time integrated management system has been established by the Srinagar district administration for comprehensive and seamless management of the COVID-19 situation in the district. The real-time management system includes Quarantine Management System; JKCoVID Symptom Tracker Mobile App; Geo-fencing / Tracking of Quarantined Persons App and House to House Health Survey, an official handout said.

Murmu interacted with the call centre executives and had a firsthand appraisal of the working module of the Emergency Response and Management Centre including Redressal Mechanism, Emergency Response, Integrated Helplines, Essential Services, Healthcare and Counseling and all COVID-Response matters, besides Inter-Sectoral COVID Control Coordination like Surveillance, Sampling, Quarantine, Patient Care & Counseling, Hospital Management, Integrated COVID Response and Red Zone Management.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned to ensure thorough implementation of all aspects of the Apps and Call Centre for comprehensive management of the COVID-19 situation and easy-to-avail access of people to the redressal system.

The newly launched Call Centre and Mobile Applications added to the several initiatives of J&K Government to reach out to the people with an assistance mechanism to mitigate their grievances and further strengthening the management, containment and prevention efforts of the Government to combat coronavirus in J&K.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar informed that the Real-time Integrated COVID-19 Management System has been developed to monitor all the operations of quarantine & isolation centres from District Control Room, thus enabling the officers to take quick decisions based on real-time data received from these centres. This application manages all information about Quarantined persons admitted and keeps track of various activities regarding their travel, contact history, health check-up, test status, sanitation, other facilities, completion of quarantine period, shifting & monitoring during Home Quarantine period etc.

He said the aim of this initiative is to provide one-stop solution to matters surrounding COVID-19 situation in the district. Various helplines made available earlier have now been replaced with this single-stop mechanism, he added. Besides management of the situation and active management of containment efforts, the call centre will also provide one-stop solution to all grievances and needs of the people of the district, who can now call on 6006333308 for all such matters.

The Lt Governor was further informed that JKCoVID Symptom Tracker Mobile App has been designed on the basis of questionnaires devised by Medical experts dealing with CoVID-19 pandemic. This mobile app will reduce the load on medical teams and therefore they can concentrate on COVID symptomatic / positive cases efficiently. Geo-fencing / GPS Tracking of persons under quarantine (Mobile App) would Track persons who are under quarantine and advised isolation. The purpose of this App is to monitor and keep check of persons’ activities during the quarantine / isolation period in order to effectively contain the spread of the viral infection in the community.