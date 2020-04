Srinagar: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 341 after 13 more persons- all from Kaashmir were detected on Saturday.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted that no fresh case had been reported from Jammu.

Of the 341 cases reported so far in Jammu and Kashmir, 287 are from Kashmir and 54 from Jammu.

