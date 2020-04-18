DAK for collective efforts to combat Covid-19

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday said that war against COVID-19 pandemic ought to be multi pronged and collective efforts from adminstation and community were important to combat the disease.

In a statement issued here, President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik appreciated the efforts of health care workers at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the valley saying the testing rate of 500 a day was at par with Kerala.

Dr Naik said the administration also was playing a “pivotal role by imposing strict lockdown ,aggressive contact tracing, quarantine, testing and isolation”.

The people of J&K also have religiously followed all the adminstrative and health advisories and their role can’t be undermined, he added.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar said that doctors and paramedics were putting their lives at risk while dealing with patients and urged government to address various issues of health care workers in order to raise their morale during these testing times.

The DAK has urged the administration to provide adequate protection in the form of security personnel in every designated COVID-19 hospital and bring an urgent ordinance declaring assault on health care workers as non bailable offence.

It has also demanded medicolegal cover to all doctors , paramedics and sweepers.

The doctor association has demanded Rs 1 crore life insurance cover to all frontline health care workers as announced by Delhi government.

It urged the government that only one member of a couple be put on COVID-19 duty.

As per DAK, there had been many instances where both husband and wife were deployed on duty, which, it said, “has psychologicaly impacted their family and children, who are under constant stress”.

The DAK also urged the government to include expert doctors in media briefings related to COVID-19.

It also demanded revocation of SRO- 202 and appointment of new doctors on fast track recruitment basis.

The association termed SRO – 202 as “punishment to doctors who are serving during these humanitarian crisis”.

It also called for a one time relaxation for doctors, who were recruited last year on fast track basis but were terminated as they couldn’t join the department as they were doing postgraduation or senior residency at that time.

Most of the doctors, the DAK said, were ready to serve amid COVID-19 pandemic.

It also demanded suitable accommodation for doctors and paramedics involved in COVID-19 duties atleast at district level.

The DAK also called for strong measures for mass awareness among people regarding social distancing , masks for all and self hygiene as the measures were likely to be practised beyond lockdown period unless there was an effective drug therapy or vaccine against COVID 19.

The association urged LG of J&K, and Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department to kindly take holistic view about the measures suggested in larger interest of medical fraternity and public at large.