CRPF soldier injured in Pulwama attack

Pulwama: A CRPF soldier was injured in a militant attack in Pulwama on Friday, a police official said.

Militants hurled grenade followed by firing on a joint camp of Central Reserve Police Force and police in Newa area of Pulwama. It resulted into injures to a CRPF soldier, sources told Kashmir Reader.

The injured personnel identified as Indar Kumar received bullet injury in his left leg. He was shifted to Pulwama hospital.

The area has been cordoned off soon after the attack.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print